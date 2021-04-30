Video: Suspected DUI driver caught on camera hitting Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving a suspected DUI driver was caught on camera in Utah County Wednesday.

The video shows that a Utah County Sheriff’s sergeant remaining calm as headlights from an oncoming car veer right, kicking up a cloud of dust, before spinning across the median and into a parked UCSO vehicle.

“Wait for it,” says a UCSO tweet, which shares the video. “Yesterday evening a driver was going west into Cedar Fort lost control and hit a UCSO Sergeant.”

The against-the-odds collision looked to be relatively gentle.

Utah Highway Patrol investigated the crash and booked the driver who lost control for DUI, among other charges,” the UCSO tweet says.

See the tweet and video below.