Video: Firefighters applauded after rescuing dogs from Farr West house fire

FARR WEST, Utah, April 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters received a round of applause after rescuing two dogs from a fire which broke out in the garage of Farr West family’s home Wednesday.

At approximately 6 p.m., Weber, Ogden, Roy, and North View Fire units, along with Weber County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a fire at a single-family dwelling, according to a Facebook post from Weber Fire District.

“The fire started in the garage and was mostly contained to that area with smoke damage throughout the house and some heat damage in parts near the garage,” the post said.

“Upon arrival Weber Fire District Engine 61 crew spoke with the loan occupant, who was outside the home and had been alerted by a neighbor across the street. Two medium-size dogs had hidden in the house, both were rescued by fire crews.”

No one was injured and the dogs are doing well, the post said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The two videos below show the dogs being reunited with their grateful owners while relieved neighbors applaud firefighters for their efforts.