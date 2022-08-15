Video: Gunnison volunteer firefighters help knock down wildfire

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Gunnison Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday, and responded to a mountainous area to the south, on Bureau of Land Management property.

“On initial arrival, Gunnison Volunteer Fire Department found an approximate two-acre fire burning in timber, grass and sage,” the department says in a statement posted Monday.

“Aggressive Initial attack by GVFD with a type six unit stopped the fire growth. We were soon joined by the Colorado division of fire prevention and control Heli-Tac team as well as US forest firefighters and a type six from Ohio city volunteer fire department.”