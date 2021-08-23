Video: Injured 19-year-old, 3 other ‘ill-equipped’ young people rescued from Bridal Veil Falls

By
Laura Withers
-
A 19-year-old man fell 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls and was rescued, along with three other young people Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Photo: Utah County Sheriff's SAR/Sgt. Spencer Cannon/Twitter

BRIDAL VEIL FALLS, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, with the assistance of the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and North Fork Fire crews, rescued four “ill-equipped” young people at Bridal Veil Falls.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, tweeted at about 1:15 a.m. Monday that a 19-year-old Idaho man fell 30 feet. Cannon said the man sustained relatively minor injuries and will recover.

“But he is lucky to be alive,” Cannon tweeted.

SAR had 13 team members on the mountain, while the DPS helicopter crew and North Fork Fire provided rescue and medical assistance.

Cannon ended the tweet, saying:

And how many times have I said you MUST be properly equipped!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here