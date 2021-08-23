Video: Injured 19-year-old, 3 other ‘ill-equipped’ young people rescued from Bridal Veil Falls

BRIDAL VEIL FALLS, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, with the assistance of the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and North Fork Fire crews, rescued four “ill-equipped” young people at Bridal Veil Falls.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, tweeted at about 1:15 a.m. Monday that a 19-year-old Idaho man fell 30 feet. Cannon said the man sustained relatively minor injuries and will recover.

“But he is lucky to be alive,” Cannon tweeted.

SAR had 13 team members on the mountain, while the DPS helicopter crew and North Fork Fire provided rescue and medical assistance.

Cannon ended the tweet, saying:

“And how many times have I said you MUST be properly equipped!”

1/ @UtahDPS helicopter worked with @UCSO_SAR and @NorthForkFireUT to bring 4 ill equipped young people off #BridalVeilFalls after a 19 year old Idaho man fell 30’. He sustained relatively minor injuries and will recover. But he is lucky to be alive. pic.twitter.com/Dpkdaujk72 — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) August 23, 2021