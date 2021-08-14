Video: Orem 2-alarm fire causes $75k in damage

OREM, Utah, Aug. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews responded to a report of a structure fire in Orem on Friday and quickly called a second alarm.

The blaze was reported shortly before 3 p.m., in the area of 189 West and 1720 North.

Smoke and 20-foot-tall flames were visible upon fire crews’ arrival. Officials said the fire broke out in a shed, then spread to the attic of the home.

The home’s occupants were safely evacuated, and no civilians or firefighters were injured.

Damages were estimated at $75,000.

A neighbor was able to capture video of the blaze.

The cause of the initial fire is still under investigation Friday night.

Video:John Knecht