Video: Police subdue suspect in Millcreek domestic violence case

MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A police standoff came to a swift and dramatic end in Millcreek early Saturday morning, when the suspect in a domestic violence case ran from a residence where he was holed-up before being apprehended by a throng of SWAT officers.

According to court documents, local law enforcement became aware of a domestic assault involving the suspect Friday afternoon. An affidavit filed by a Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy said the suspect had assaulted a female victim Thursday night, and did so in the presence of children.

Gephardt Daily is not naming the suspect to protect the identity of his alleged victims.

A probable cause statement filed in Salt Lake County’s 3rd District Court says the suspect is reported to have a history of mental health issues, including PTSD. He has also received both martial arts and weapons training and has access to multiple firearms, “including an AR-15 style rifle,” the victim told investigators.

(To see video of the suspect’s arrest, click player below.)

During the course of their investigation, police say the suspect “sent the victim a text message telling her he would not comply with law enforcement,” that “he had barricaded himself,” and was “ready for war.”

Video shot by Gephardt Daily shortly after midnight Saturday shows the 32-year-old male suspect just moments after he had exited the home in which he was barricaded in the area of Tina Way and Green Valley Drive.

Officers were notified by radio the suspect was “out of containment,” and 30 seconds later he was seen walking in the direction of two officers, who appeared to briefly confront the suspect while moving quickly to take cover.

Others officers, including members of the SWAT team, suddenly appeared from the shadows and began issuing verbal commands as the suspect raised his hands above his head.

As arresting officers began a pat-down, the suspect became “non-compliant” and “physically resistant,” according to court documents.

As the situation began to escalate, SWAT officers opened fire with what appeared to be non-lethal ammunition, a type of round designed to temporarily incapacitate a suspect versus inflicting permanent harm.

Once subdued, the suspect was treated at the scene for what appeared to be minor injuries. He was then taken to the Salt Lake County Jail.

The suspect now faces the following charges:

One count of aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony

Two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child resulting in injury, both third-degree felonies

One count of interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

One count of failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor

Officers from Unified Police, including the SWAT team, joined forces Unified Fire Authority along with Murray, West Valley City and South Salt Lake PD in bringing the standoff to a successful end.