Video: Salt Lake City man rescued after night near Jacob’s Ladder in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews on Monday rescued a Salt Lake City man who had spent the night near Jacob’s Ladder.

UCSO Sgt. Spencer Cannon tweeted late Monday afternoon that the rescue took place just before 9 a.m., when SAR volunteers responded to help the 51-year-old man who spent the night near Jacob’s Ladder above Alpine and Draper.

“He summited Lone Peak Sunday then lost his way in heavy brush. He was prepared!,” the tweet said. “Other than Scrub Oak scratches he is uninjured.”