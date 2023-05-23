Video shows swift water rescue of father, son in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, May 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Videos from a swift water rescue operation show just how tricky and deceptive the current heavy spring runoff the state is experiencing can be.

Tethered rescuers were needed to brave the flow in the videos from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit. Plus at least a dozen responders were on hand for what might seem an innocent predicament for two stranded rafters.

“Our Swift Water Rescue Team was called out today to help an adult male and his son when they got stuck on a sandbar, in the middle of the river, after falling off their raft,” the sheriff’s SAR group posted on its Facebook page Sunday, which detailed the sheer numbers involved as well as the precautions.

“Two team members swam to the sandbar and throw bags were used to pendulum both individuals safely back to the side of the river with the rescuers.

“We have been having a lot of swift water rescues this year as a result of the heavy rainfall and snow melt. Please be careful if you decide to go in the river.

“The water is moving a lot faster than it looks and what may seem like a fun outing can easily turn into a potentially deadly scenario.”