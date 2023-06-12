Video: South Summit Fire District responds to lightning-strike fire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Summit Fire District responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike just off Mirror Lake Highway this weekend, and found a single tree had taken the full hit.

“A quick response saved this large, beautiful, pine tree,” says a department post on Facebook.

Dousing the fire also stopped flames from spreading to nearby trees and grass.

A brief video shared by the South Summit Fire District notes a previous lightning strike scarred the tree, most likely decades back. See the video below.