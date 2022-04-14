Video: Spanish Fork police search for skateboarding window smashers caught on camera

Spanish Fork PD is attempting to identify the following individuals who used a skateboard to smash out the windows of 6 vehicles on the morning of April 9, 2022. If you have information please contact Detective Dustin Anderson at 801-804-4700. pic.twitter.com/3otRyBC9gL — Spanish Fork Police (@SpanishForkPD) April 13, 2022

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork police have released video of an apparent juvenile using a skateboard to smash a car window.

Police hope to identify the window smasher and companion, seen on the video, believed to be responsible for the broken windows on six vehicles on Saturday, April 9, in Spanish Fork.

The video, released Wednesday, shows the pair side-by-side carrying their skateboards when one nonchalantly raises his to smash the driver side window of a car. They then calmly drop their boards and skate off.

Spanish Fork police hope for help identifying the pair. If you have information please contact Detective Dustin Anderson at 801-804-4700.