Video: Troopers, off-duty firefighter rescue driver from water after car goes off I-80 in Tooele County

UHP Sgt. Fawson and Trooper Saiz responded to the scene and, with the help of an off-duty firefighter, were able to rescue the woman, who was out of the vehicle and up to her waist in the frigid water.

Crews were called out that Sunday morning at about 7:19 a.m. to the site of the accident near milepost 80 in the West Mountain area, UHP Sgt. Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily later in the day.

He said the woman, who was the car’s only occupant, was holding onto the vehicle when help arrived. She apparently was kneeling in the water.

“They were trying to throw her some ropes, but she couldn’t hold on,” Bishop said. “So fire and medical got there, and they were able to get a little further and pull her back in.”

The woman was conscious and breathing, but in serious condition, possibly suffering from hypothermia. It wasn’t known how long she’d been in the water.

No other information has been made available regarding the woman’s identity or what caused her car to go off I-80 and into the water.

View the remarkable video below.