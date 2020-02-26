Video: UHP trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver on I-80

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper used his own patrol car to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 earlier this month.

The Department of Public Safety released a video related to the Feb. 16 incident, which happened at 10:49 p.m. that day.

“Dispatch advised of a wrong way vehicle on I-80 at milepost 104,” the news release says. “The vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. A UHP Trooper started a slow down as he came into the general area of where the vehicle was suspected to be.

“As he was getting the traffic in the area slowed down, he noticed the vehicle crest a small hill and a curve ahead. The vehicle was traveling at slower speeds but was not stopping. The trooper moved to the right shoulder and then turned into the rear of the vehicle to stop the vehicle from continuing wrong way.”

Minor damage was caused to both vehicles, the statement says.

“No injuries were sustained. The wrong way driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.”

