Video: Unified Fire Authority, other agencies battle Midvale blaze

MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Fire Authority, with help from Murray and Sandy firefighters and Unified Police officers, made quick work of a residential fire in Midvale on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was in the area of 6890 South and 125 East.

“Thanks to fast acting neighbors, all the residents were already evacuated from the structure,” a tweet from UFA says. “We appreciate our partner agencies of Murray FD, Sandy FD and Unified Police for their support in this incident.”

See the video below.