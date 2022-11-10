Video: Utah Highway Patrol vehicle rear-ended after troopers respond to crashes on I-215

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper escaped injury Thursday morning when his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a passing driver on Interstate 215.

At about 5 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to three crashes in the area of Redwood Road and westbound I-215, a UHP statement says.

“All three crashes were moved out of traffic to the left and right shoulders. One adult female driver from one of these crashes was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” it says.

1 of 4

“The roadway was slick in this area, and drivers did not adjust to the road conditions.

“One of our troopers was checking on a crash on the left shoulder when another vehicle lost control and spun to the left, where they hit the barrier and then slid into the back of the trooper’s car. The trooper was not in his car at the time it was struck, and he is not injured. The Unified Police Department is handling the crash investigation into this incident.”

The UHP statement urged “drivers to slow down and move over for emergency and service vehicles. Roadways can be icy and slick even when they appear clear.”