Video: Weber County deputies, district fire rescuers free teen from sticky situation

My son and his friend were chasing frogs near this pond. My sons friend followed a frog into the pond and got stuck in the mud. They ended up calling 911 to help him out of the mud. #gladtheyaresafe #boyswillbeboys @fox13 @KSLcom @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/F1rDCeQTXM — Melissa Leavitt (@Leavitt_Mel) May 26, 2022

FARR WEST, Utah, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff deputies and Weber Fire District rescue crews worked Wednesday afternoon to rescue a swamp-walking boy stuck to his pits in mud.

Crews were called at 5:02 p.m. to the scene of an entrapment, and responded to the area of 2602 West and 1900 North in Weber County’s Farr West.

“Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old male had been walking through swampy water and sunk up to his armpits in the sticky mud,” a WCSO statement says.

“Deputies acted quickly and deployed throw ropes they keep in their patrol trucks. With the help of deputies and Weber Fire, the boy was pulled out of the sticky situation and reunited with family.

“Not to worry, a little Tide and that shirt will be as good as new.”