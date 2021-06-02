VIDEO: Weber Fire District crews extricate 7 duckling from storm drain

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District crews extricated seven ducklings from a storm drain Wednesday morning.

“Station 61 crew established ‘Quack Command’ and were able to successfully extricate seven ducklings from a storm drain and reunite them with momma duck!” said a tweet from Weber Fire District.

None of the ducklings were injured in the course of the rescue.