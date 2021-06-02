VIDEO: Weber Fire District crews extricate 7 duckling from storm drain

St. 61 crew established “Quack Command” and were able to successfully extricate 7 ducklings from a storm drain and reunite them with momma duck! #carepreparerespond #weberfiredistrict #duckrescue #animalrescue #ducklings #firefighters #utahfirefighters #farrwest #webercounty pic.twitter.com/JjBGz2m19J
— Weber Fire District (@WeberFireDist) June 2, 2021
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District crews extricated seven ducklings from a storm drain Wednesday morning.
“Station 61 crew established ‘Quack Command’ and were able to successfully extricate seven ducklings from a storm drain and reunite them with momma duck!” said a tweet from Weber Fire District.
None of the ducklings were injured in the course of the rescue.