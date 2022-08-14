Videos show flooding in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caught on video Saturday has eased Sunday, says Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office.

Cannon shared the dramatic videos, shot on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. On Sunday, he told Gephardt Daily while the flooding had not yet directly damaged homes in the area the potential was real.

“The real risk is that all the logs and rock and dirt will clog culverts that go under bridges and that can block flow and case flooding of roadways. So far, with this series of storms, that has happened only on a small scale.

“But the risk is real that roads will be blocked or culverts or bridges may be washed out,” Cannon said. “Today, fingers crossed, so far so good!”

The flooding has stopped, he said, but the danger remains due to previous fires.

“The ground has become saturated in the burn scar areas — Coal Hollow figure (2018, Pole Creek (2018), and Bald Mountain (2018) — and they have been having flooding and debris flows regularly.

“We are fortunate that there hasn’t yet been a broader impact. There have been debris flows from these same areas in the last couple of years that have shut highways 89 and 6 down for hours.”

