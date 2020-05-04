Videos: Washington County SAR conducts tough technical rescue after woman is injured while swimming at Gunlock State Park

Gunlock Technical Rescue #3 Gunlock Technical Rescue – Getting the patient to the top of the cliff and Lifeflight incoming. Posted by Washington County Sheriff Search and Rescue on Sunday, May 3, 2020

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team members responded to Gunlock State Park on Saturday after a woman was injured when she jumped into a pool at Gunlock Falls and landed on a boulder unseen beneath the surface of the water.

SAR was called out shortly after 4 p.m. because the woman, who suffered back and neck injuries, needed to be brought up the side of the cliff.

The woman, who officials said was visiting from Las Vegas, Nevada, was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Life Flight helicopter. No information was available on her condition.

As Utah is letting up somewhat on restrictions put in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gunlock State Park is a recreation area people have been flocking to, not only from Utah but around the region.

It’s being reported that many more people than usual are visiting the park, and officials are reminding everyone that social distancing is still expected and is an important factor in preventing the spread of the virus.

Gunlock Technical Rescue #2 Gunlock Technical Rescue – Raising the patient up the cliff. Posted by Washington County Sheriff Search and Rescue on Sunday, May 3, 2020