Violent crash closes Main Street in Sunset, multiple law enforcement agencies on scene

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders from multiple agencies are on the scene of a violent crash Sunday near 1901 N. Main St. in Sunset.

The crash was first reported about 8 p.m. with unconfirmed reports of multiple fatalities.

Main Street is closed in both directions between 1300 North and 2300 North with crash investigators expected to remain on scene for several hours.

Law enforcement officers have yet to release any information surrounding the crash.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.