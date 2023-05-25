Violent fugitive captured in West Valley City after chase by multiple agencies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wanted fugitive with a history of violence was taken into custody Wednesday night after a dramatic pursuit involving multiple police agencies, two sets of tire spikes, surveillance by a helicopter, and a carjacking.

“Task Force officers working with the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force were attempting to apprehend a wanted fugitive identified as Samuel Rodriguez,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Riverton Police Department.

The suspect was booked under the name Samuel Rodriguez-Garcia.

“He was driving a red Range Rover Discovery. The vehicle was located and based on the violent history and recent fleeing cases for Samuel Rodriguez, tire deflation devices were deployed prior to attempting a traffic stop.

“The State helicopter maintained visual of the target vehicle as it fled from police after the tire deflation device was deployed. Samuel attempted to run over another officer that was on foot attempting to deploy a second tire deflation device. A vehicle pursuit ensued and after several miles the vehicle came to a stop at a traffic light that was blocked by other occupied vehicles at 4100 S. Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County.”

Rodriguez-Garcia, 35, and his passenger fled the Range Rover and ran to a vehicle that was stopped in traffic, arrest documents say.

“They both attempted to enter the vehicle, this caused the victim driver to flee on foot…. Samuel was able to fully enter the vehicle, and the officers were forced to use physical force to remove him from the driver seat. While this was occurring, Samuel was able to put the vehicle into drive, and he accelerated, causing the vehicle to move forward quickly and crash into a fence.”

In custody

With Rodriguez-Garcia in police custody in West Valley City, his vehicle was searched.

“A black handgun was located between the center console and passenger seat, the firearm was loaded and was within the immediate reach of Samuel Rodriguez. The vehicle is registered to Samuel Rodriguez, and he is a Category 2 restricted person as he is a convicted felon, making it unlawful for him to possess a firearm.”

The arrested officer suggested Rodriguez-Garcia be held without bail, saying the suspect “would constitute a substantial danger to another individual or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail. Samuel has demonstrated that he is a substantial danger to the community, today he fled from Police, caused a four vehicle accident, engaged in a carjacking, attempted to run over a police officer, all while in possession of a firearm.

“Samuel is being investigated for discharging a firearm from a vehicle during an argument and has fled from police several times within the last 60 days. Samuel has several pending felony charges that are being reviewed by the district.”

Rodriguez-Garcia was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, to be held without bail, on suspicion of: