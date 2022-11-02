Viral video prompts police, school district investigations into teens in blackface at Cedar City Walmart

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Cellphone video being shared on social media shows three teenagers in blackface and wearing prison uniforms as Halloween costumes Monday night at Walmart in Cedar City.

The video has prompted investigations by police and two school districts into the teens’ actions and resulting online harassment, as well as a plea from Gov. Spencer Cox for Utahns to “do better.”

The video shows a group of teenagers inside Walmart at 1330 S. Providence Center Drive being confronted by an unseen patron, who informs them their costumes constitute “a hate crime.”

Some of the teens are wearing costumes, including the male prisoners in blackface and a white female in a police SWAT uniform.

“You guys are not going to get into a college,” the woman says in the video originally posted on TikTok. “You guys are not going to get any scholarships because this is a hate crime.”

One of the teens not in costume responds, “We all dropped out of high school. It’s OK.”

“I still don’t think it’s appropriate for you guys to be doing this,” the woman continues. “It’s really not funny.”

Cedar City police say the video has since gone viral on multiple social media platforms.

“While topics such as these can cause an emotional reaction, we encourage everyone to be mindful when sharing videos of juveniles on social media, including any cyber and other harassment that can accompany this type of incident,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Cedar City police were not called to Walmart on Monday night while the teens were in the store, but they began investigating the incident after being contacted by a witness, the release states.

“We are actively monitoring social media,” police said.

Gov. Cox issued a statement Tuesday condemning racism and urging Utahns to “do better” after learning about the video.

“We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and we call on every Utahn to reject such offensive stereotypes, slurs and attitudes. We must do better,” Cox said.

Iron County School District also is investigating the incident for potential student involvement.

“Based on the information we have obtained, preliminary findings indicate the individuals in black face are not students enrolled in Iron County schools,” according to a statement from the school district.

“Our district and schools promote inclusiveness and acceptance and denounce all forms of discrimination and racism whether those actions are on campus or off campus, in person or online.”

Alpine School District also released a statement on the video after public comments on TikTok “incorrectly named a few Cedar Valley High School students and their families as participants,” it says.

“After an investigation in cooperation with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, we can confirm that this information is false,” the district statement continues. “Cedar Valley High School students were not involved in the video. Additionally, we are deeply concerned that some of our students have been targeted with hateful and slanderous comments and threats.

“All need to be vigilant about protecting our students and families, and we empathize with those who were wrongly accused and continue to receive threats. We continue to work collaboratively with law enforcement, families, and community members to promote inclusiveness and acceptance in our communities.”

Cedar Valley High is located in Eagle Mountain.

Southern Utah University also responded to the TikTok controversy. In a statement posted on Facebook Tuesday night, the university wrote: