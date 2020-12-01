Virtual job fair for Utahns to be held Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday.

More than 100 Utah employers representing a wide range of industries are registered to participate in the job fair, said a news release from the DWS. Full-time, part-time and telework positions are available.

“We have more employers registered for this virtual job fair than ever before, and they’re all looking for employees now,” said Workforce Development Division Director Loggins Merrill.

Employers include ARUP Laboratories, Deer Valley Resort, FedEx, Hughes General Contractors, Intermountain Healthcare, Lowe’s, Teleperformance USA and many more. See a full list of employers here.

For this job fair, job seekers can participate from their own computer or smartphone, the news release said. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register here. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.