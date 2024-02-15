Visitors to Ogden Canyon hot pots now face trespassing citation

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are now enforcing a no-trespassing policy at a popular hot springs in Ogden Canyon.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling and issuing citations to visitors at the hot pots at the request of the property owner.

“In conjunction with the Utah Highway Patrol, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office will conduct regular patrols in the area. Those disregarding the no trespassing signs and found on private property will receive citations,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.

The sheriff’s office also noted the traffic hazard on state Route 39 “due to vehicles parked closely to the road and people crossing the busy highway.”

The Utah Department of Transportation has installed no-parking signs in the area, the post says.

“Please adhere to these signs and avoid parking in restricted areas. Your cooperation ensures everyone’s safety.”