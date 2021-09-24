Vivint Arena announces guests need to have proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Vivint Arena will require all guests ages 12 and older attending any event, including Utah Jazz games, to present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event to gain access to the arena.

“As a community gathering place, we have a responsibility to protect our guests by putting health and safety standards in place,” said Jim Olson, president of Vivint Arena and the Utah Jazz, by way of a news release. “The Delta variant is a threat to the sports and entertainment industry and our community at large. We ask Jazz fans to get vaccinated to help stop the surge. We stand united with health care professionals on the importance of vaccinations. We believe this is the path forward to shut down this pandemic.”

Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health, added: “I am happy the Utah Jazz are taking the safety of their fans, staff, and players seriously. The use of vaccinations, testing, and masks are all parts of a layered approach we have encouraged throughout the state. We welcome efforts by businesses to operate their events in a safe manner during this time of high transmission of COVID-19.”

A person currently is considered fully vaccinated if they can document that at least 14 days have passed since they received the final dose of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccination course. Full COVID-19 vaccination is already required for all employees working events at Vivint Arena.

Guests under the age of 12 will be permitted to enter Vivint Arena if they wear a mask at all times while inside the venue. All other guests are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask, but it is not mandatory.

This new entrance process will go into effect on Sept. 30 with the Frozen Fury NHL preseason game between the LA Kings and Vegas Golden Knights. The Jazz will play preseason games on Oct. 11 and Oct. 13 at Vivint Arena with their NBA season opener set for Oct. 20.

The policy will be in place until further notice and could be modified at any time, the news release said. Arena officials will continue to monitor the evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, working with event organizers and local, state and federal health agencies to determine health and safety measures.

“Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early at Vivint Arena for a smooth transition into the building,” the news release added. A digital process will be in place for future events, but the arena is also accepting the following forms of physical proof of vaccination:

A CDC-issued vaccination card including the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccination provided and the date that the last dose was administered

A digital photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device

A printed photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card

The following are acceptable as proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test:

A digital photo of negative COVID-19 PCR test results that matches the personal identification of the individual

A printed photo of negative COVID-19 PCR test results that matches the personal identification of the individual

Vivint Arena will continue to implement other safety protocols, including a “no bag” policy for expedited entry into the building, digital tickets, cashless and contactless payment experiences at concessions and stores, and enhanced facility cleaning to help mitigate the risk of exposure when attending events.

In addition to Jazz games, upcoming events include a Michael Bublé concert on Oct. 1; Kane Brown concert on Oct. 9; Dan + Shay concert on Oct. 23; Andrea Bocelli concert on Oct. 30; Disney on Ice show on Nov. 4-7; Lany concert on Nov. 10; Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Nov. 24; Jim Gaffigan show on Dec. 10-11; Luke Combs concert on Dec. 16; Monster Jam Trucks show on Jan. 7-9; and JoJo Siwa concert on Jan. 16.