Vivint Arena lifts rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination or negative test effective Feb. 25

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Vivint Arena announced Tuesday evening that, effective Feb. 25, it will lift its requirement that patrons provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to admission.

The announcement was made on Vivent’s Facebook page and on Twitter. The tweet was shared by Gov. Spencer Cox.

The change will apply to all Utah Jazz home games and other events at Vivint Arena, unless otherwise specified on the event page. Ticket holders should check the requirements of specific events at vivintarena.com.