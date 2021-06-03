Vivint Arena to return to full capacity for Utah Jazz playoff games

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Vivint Arena will be returning to full capacity for the upcoming Utah Jazz NBA Playoff games.

The team announced Thursday that means some 18,000 fans will be able to sit in the lower bowl, upper bowl, and suites. Some areas around the bench areas will remain empty.

Health and safety protocols remain in place, including that fans are required to wear masks throughout the building when not eating or drinking.

The Utah Jazz will host either the Dallas Mavericks or the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Single-game tickets for all home games went on sale at noon on Thursday, June 3 and are available at utahjazz.com or through the Jazz mobile app.