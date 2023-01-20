Volunteers sought for annual count of people experiencing homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The annual statewide count of people experiencing homelessness will be held Jan. 26 through 28, and organizers are looking for volunteers to help.

Local communities across Utah need the help to survey people early in the mornings on Jan. 26, 27 and 28 to find out where they slept on the night of Jan. 25, providing an in-depth look at homelessness in Utah, says a statement from the Office of Homeless Services.

“Our goal is to get the most accurate count possible with the help of volunteers across the state,” Tricia Davis, assistant director of the office says. “With the help of volunteers, we are able to measure the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Utah.”

The purpose of the count is to gain a deeper understanding of how many individuals and families in Utah are experiencing unsheltered homelessness, which includes living on the streets, in cars, RVs, or other places not meant for human habitation, the statement says.

The goal is to count and interview every person experiencing homelessness in Utah. The information gathered will help policymakers set benchmarks to measure progress toward ending homelessness, and help plan services and programs to appropriately address local needs, the statement says.

Volunteers are needed in all areas of the state to work in teams to seek out and interview those who are unsheltered. Virtual training will be held in advance related to the survey questions, how to record responses, and how to approach and interview persons experiencing homelessness.

On the mornings of that Thursday, Friday and Saturday, volunteer teams will thoroughly explore an assigned geographic area to connect with those experiencing homelessness. If possible, volunteers are strongly encouraged to participate for all three days.

To learn more about the Point-in-Time Count in your area and learn how to sign up to volunteer, click here.