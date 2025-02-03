Vulcan, Hogle Zoo lion, chooses Eagles to win Super Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo lion Vulcan has chosen his team for Super Bowl LIX.

Presented with his choice of meaty meals, placed either under a Kansas City Chiefs a Philadelphia Eagles logo, Vulcan walked up to the Eagles box and tore into the prime cut.

“No questions asked – Vulcan’s vote for the big game next Sunday is the Philadelphia Eagles,” says a caption under the brief, Hogle Zoo video.

“Last year, he predicted The Kansas City Chiefs victory… will his winning streak continue?”

Time will tell. The Super Bowl will stream live at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Fox 13.