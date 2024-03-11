Wallows announce Model tour with stop in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Multi-platinum alt-rock trio Wallows has announced a world tour with a stop at America First Field stop in September.

The tour, in support of forthcoming album “Model,” will stop in Sandy on Sept. 6.

The trio shared a short video for fans. See it below.

Wallows may be best known for its 2019 song “Are You Bored Yet?”

Wallows members Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston have been best friends since the age of 11. They began playing music together in the LA music program Join the Band almost two decades ago and haven’t stopped since, according to a biography provided by Live Nation.

In March 2022, the band released their Sophomore album, “Tell Me That It’s Over.” Wallows members describe their evolving journey of sonic exploration, fusing a vast array of musical ideas – from lo-fi post-punk and indie-folk to early ’90s dance-pop psychedelia – into their own one-of-a-kind creative vision.

In the live space, Wallows have headlined sold out shows around the globe and have performed at marquee festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds, and more.

Concert tickets will go on sale first, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, to Wallows newsletter subscribers. After that, tickets can be purchased through the America First Field website.