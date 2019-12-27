Walmart in Saratoga Springs evacuated after bomb threat

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Dec. 26, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The Saratoga Springs Walmart has been evacuated Thursday afternoon after an alleged bomb threat.

The incident is unfolding at the store at 136 W. State Road 73.

A tweet from Saratoga Springs City said: “Please avoid the Saratoga Springs @Walmart and area at this time. Police received threat of a bomb. Walmart evacuated the store. Police are on the scene with Utah County bomb squad to investigate and verify if there is a real threat. Follow here for updates. Thank you.”

On Facebook and Twitter, numerous people posted about the incident.

“Bomb threat at Walmart a few minutes ago,” one user shared with a Saratoga Springs community group on Facebook. “Did anybody hear anything more about it? My husband just called me as he left Walmart rushing out because of the threat.”

On a Lehi community group on Facebook, another user posted: “FYI — Saratoga Springs Walmart is closed for some emergency and not opening again anytime soon tonight. We all had to put our stuff down wherever we were and leave immediately. Shoppers and workers.”

Another Facebook user commented that prior to shoppers being evacuated, a Code Adam had been called. Code Adam is a missing-child safety program, originally created by Walmart retail stores in 1994. The connection between the two incidents is not clear at this time.

