Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police.

“Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around 8 p.m. and will be turned over to Taylorsville Police Department detectives for questioning this evening,” says a Tuesday evening update issued by the Taylorsville Police Department.

“Following questioning, he will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, which is also expected to happen tonight.”

Police were seeking Browning, 43, in connection with the alleged aggravated rape on Jan. 18 of a woman he knew.

Browning had been released in 2022 after serving 24 years behind bars for rape and burglary, according to the initial Taylorsville Police news release, issued early Tuesday afternoon.

“The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole had issued a warrant for his arrest prior to this latest incident involving a woman who was attacked in her home,” the first statement said. “The woman and Browning knew each other but they were not in a relationship.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.

Suspect Christopher Browning. Photo: Taylorsville Police