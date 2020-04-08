Wanted Wednesday: SLCPD seeks men in connection with strong-arm robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is searching for two men wanted in connection with a strong-arm robbery case as part of its Wanted Wednesday series.

“Sione Mataloen Aholelei and Siaosi Valeiaatu Vainuku are wanted for questioning,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “Please call 801-799-3000 if you know their whereabouts. #WantedWednesday #SeeSomethingSaySomething.” The case number is 20-53474.

No other details of the crime were provided.