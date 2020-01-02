Warrant issued for Salt Lake City masseur; felony charges filed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a masseur who worked at a downtown spa after a client there told police the man sexually abused her after she arrived for an appointment.

Scott Phister, 55, faces two charges of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, based on a Aug. 15, 2019 incident. A warrant for his arrest was filed on Thursday, according to court records.

According to the indictment, the victim scheduled a massage at the Hibiscus Springs Spa, near downtown Salt Lake City, where she said she had scheduled massages previously.

The woman said Phister was her masseur, and he touched her inappropriately multiple times despite her protests, and he partially disrobed.

“(The woman) repeatedly told him ‘no,’ and ‘stop,’ but he did not,” the indictment says. “(The woman) said that Phister said to her, ‘You’re not going to tell anyone, right?,’ and that he ‘just wanted to make her feel good.'”

Documents list Phister’s predicted bail at $100,000.