Warrant issued for suspect after death of woman attacked in Salt Lake City store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman charged Monday in the July death of a customer at a lighting store.

Cachell Kelly Carr, 45, has been charged with:

Homicide by assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a third-degree felony

A probable cause statement filed by a detective with the Unified Police Department says that on July 11 of this year, officers responded to Felt Lighting, 1220 E. 3300 South, on a call regarding a woman who had allegedly been attacked by another woman.

Responding officers found Cashell car siting outside the store, being treated by Unified Fire officials, the statement says.

“Officers entered the store and found Kathryn Wells lying on the ground unable to move,” the statement says.

“Store employees stated that Carr entered the store pushing a child in a wheelchair and she appeared to need assistance. When Carr entered the store, she laid on the rug located inside of the front entrance.

“One of the employees retrieved a bottle of water for Carr while she was lying on the ground. Shortly thereafter, Carr got off the ground and began hitting her son … (age 15), who is non ambulatory/nonverbal autistic. She hit the child two to three times when one of the employees asked her to stop hitting him.

Carr became angry and threw the water bottle to the ground, “… and started pushing lamps and store property causing over $2,000 in damages,” the statement says. “Carr approached the service counter where an employee and Kathryn Wells were standing. Ms. Wells did not know Carr. Carr approached Ms. Wells and placed both of her hands-on Ms. Wells and shoved her with extreme force. Ms. Wells landed approximately 9 feet from where she was standing at the counter.

“Ms. Wells was unable to move, was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, where X-rays revealed she had broken her pelvis in three different places. Ms. Wells health deteriorated significantly due to her injuries. She passed away on July 31, 2020.”

On the day of the attack, the Wells told officers store employees were trying to escort Carr out of the store after Carr began breaking merchandise.

“The woman got away from the employees and ran up to her and started screaming obscenities in her face,” the police statement says. “Kathryn stated, ‘she’s a big husky woman, and then she takes both of her hands, like she’s gonna shove somebody, and she shoved me with all of her power. And I just went flying, I mean, my feet were not touching the ground. I did not say a word to her, not a word, and she shoved me and I landed on the cement, tile floor.'”

Carr told officers at the scene, “‘I just feel bad because I kind of lost it because I haven’t eaten for days and I’m probably in big trouble because I lost it,'” the probable cause statement says, adding that Carr’s husband “… reported that his wife is a bipolar/manic and had recently been hospitalized for mental health issues.”

In August, the Medical Examiner’s Office determined after an autopsy that the Wells, 65, died from congestive heart failure “exacerbation after a physical assault that resulted in pelvic fractures,” the probable cause statement says.

“Because the blunt force injuries sustained in the physical assault were the underlying cause of the exacerbation, the manner of death was determined to be homicide.”