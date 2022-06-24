Warriors Over the Wasatch returns to Hill Air Force Base after 4-year hiatus

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, June 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A half-million spectators are expected to visit Hill Air Force Base this weekend as the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show returns after a four-year hiatus.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for the free event, with the air show starting about 9:45 a.m. each day. The schedule is the same both days, with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performing last and concluding about 4:30 p.m.

General admission is free, but limited VIP tickets are available for purchase through the Utah Air Show Foundation at theutahairshow.com.

Hill Air Force Base typically hosts the popular air show every two years, but the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Fans at this year’s air show will get to see the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team perform for its home crowd for the first time. The team had been scheduled to perform at the 2020 air show after being assigned to Hill Air Force Base in 2019.

“It will be awesome performing for our home base,” Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, demo team commander and pilot, said during a practice run for media earlier this month. “We’re really excited just to get everybody out, especially the local community, onto the base — not just to see this airplane but also the Thunderbirds and others. It’s going to be a huge lineup of performers.”

Wolfe said she enjoys flying aerial stunts in the F-35 “because it’s the newest, latest and greatest.”

“You’re the only person in the airplane, and it does whatever you want it to do,” she said. “It’s like being on a flying roller coaster.”

Performers

In addition to the Thunderbirds and F-35A Demonstrations Team, the 2022 show features many of the “top aerial performers that audiences have come to expect from the Hill air show,” said Lt. Col. Jay Michaels, 75th Operations Support Squadron commander and air show director.

Military and civilian aerial acts on the 2022 schedule include the U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Legacy Flight, Bill Stein Air Shows, Yellow Thunder, Shockwave Truck, Mini Jet Air Shows, Vampire Air Shows, FacePay Air Demonstration, FireWalkers Pyro, Jeff Boerboon, Gregory “Wired” Colyer, Bob Freeman, Rob Holland, Mark Peterson, Buck Roetman, Brad Wursten and Matt Younkin.

Several civilian and military helicopters, fighters, bombers, cargo and refueling aircraft will be on display at the air show. Military ground transport and fighting vehicles also will be on display, organizers said.

STEM City also returns to the air show, featuring hands-on booths and activities to encourage students and educate parents on opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math.

The theme for the 2022 show is “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive: The Air Force at 75″ to celebrate the service turning 75 years old on Sept. 18, 2022.

“We are fortunate to have incredible support of Utah’s communities for Hill Air Force Base,” Michaels said. “While the Hill air show serves to showcase how the Air Force and our sister services support our nation’s defense, it also serves as a ‘thank you’ to our communities for their continued support.”

Getting to the show

Air show organizers are encouraging spectators to avoid traffic and parking problems by riding public transportation.

The Utah Transit Authority is offering enhanced FrontRunner and shuttle bus service both days of the event. A $5 HAFB Airshow Day Pass or a $15 Group Day Pass (up to four people) are available at rideuta.com/airshow.

Air show attendees can take FrontRunner to the Clearfield Station, where free shuttle buses will take them directly to the show entrance.

Shuttles will run every 15 minutes to take riders to the event entrance, UTA officials said. Trains are scheduled to arrive every 30 minutes before and after the show, and every hour during the show, according to UTA.

“The best way to avoid traffic and parking is by riding public transportation,” said Kevin Ireland, executive director of the Utah Air Show Foundation. “Take the FrontRunner to Clearfield Station, where you can take a shuttle bus that will take you right to the air show.”

Parking at HAFB

Hill Air Force Base officials caution those who choose to drive to the air show that parking on and off base is limited.

Parking locations for the show include the Weber State University Davis Campus and Northridge High School. Shuttle buses will transport attendees to and from the show and the two parking lots.

Motorists are encouraged to take Exit 338 or Exit 335 from I-15 to park on base. Overhead digital signs will direct drivers to the preferred exits, organizers said. Limited handicapped parking is available on a first come, first served basis through the South Gate from State Route 193.

What should you bring?

Air show attendees are encouraged to bring sunscreen and a refillable water bottle (no glass containers) to use at the free water stations along the flight line. Blankets and small folding chairs also are allowed, as there is no general admission seating.

Strollers are allowed (but no wagons), as are small handheld umbrellas. Some attendees may want earplugs or other hearing protection, organizers said.

Prepackaged and/or sealed snack foods and baby food are permitted. Food, beverages and souvenirs also will be available for purchase from vendors.

Leave it at home

No coolers, ice chests or backpacks are allowed at the air show. Diaper bags, small purses, bags or fanny packs are permitted but subject to search, organizers said.

Large lounge chairs, beach umbrellas, tents and canopies will not be allowed. Bicycles, roller skates, roller blades and skateboards also will not be permitted at the event.

Alcoholic beverages cannot be brought into the event but will be available for purchase.

Other items to leave at home include: pets, weapons (firearms, pocketknives, multitools and replica or toy weapons), illegal drugs, drones, laser pointers and digital scanners.

For more information about permitted/prohibited items, visit www.hill.af.mil/Warriors-Over-The-Wasatch/.