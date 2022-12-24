Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue crews dispatched after snowmobiler collides with tree

WASATCH COUNTY, Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews responded to a call of an injured snowmobiler Friday afternoon.

The volunteers arrived in the Daniels Summit area after a 1:55 p.m. call out.

“The Wasatch County Dispatch Center was notified of a snowmobile accident from a 911 caller,” a WSCO Search & Rescue statement says.

“Wasatch Fire and Wasatch County Search & Rescue dispatched teams to the area to assist. The snowmobile driver (50-year-old female) received injuries in a collision with a tree that required medical attention and transport.

“The patient was transported via Snowbulance to the Ambulance at Daniels Summit.”

The search and rescue operation took 2.5 hours, the news release says.