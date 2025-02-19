Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue snowmobiler hurt on Presidents Day outing

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders in Wasatch County executed a complex rescue on Monday of a snowmobiler who had broken bones.

The call came in at 12:24 p.m. Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews were dispatched to the Center Creek area for an operation that would end up taking about four hours, a news release from the group says.

The victim was “an injured snowmobiler with broken ribs and difficulty breathing. Location was southeast of Timberlakes, west of Tower Mountain.”

“SAR teams were deployed to Lake Creek with EMTs. Stormy conditions prevented any chance of Life Flight assisting. As new information came in about the accident location, additional SAR and EMT teams were also deployed from Center Creek trailhead.”

A fallen tree was removed to make room for a snow ambulance Photo by Wasatch County Search Rescue

Upper trails had over 2 feet of new snow, and a large tree needed to be cut to make way for our Snowbulance, the statement says.

“Subject was transported down Center Creek to the awaiting ambulance. Thanks to all the agencies who assisted on a very complex call.”