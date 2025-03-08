Wasatch Co. Sheriff asks outside agency to investigate staff member

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Keeping things mysterious, the Wasatch County Sheriff‘s Office has brought in an outside agency to investigate one of its own without sharing even the general nature of the allegations against him.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 21, after more than a year of disciplinary actions, the sheriff’s office said in announcing that the Cache County Sheriff‘s Office has been asked to investigate.

“Since November 2023, we have been working closely with the County Manager, Attorney, and Personnel Director to appropriately address repeated instances of alleged misconduct on the part of Mr. Shane Fredrickson, a deputy in our office,” the news release says.

“We have documented Mr. Fredrickson’s alleged misconduct through progressive discipline for more than one year.”

Despite that, the sheriff’s office said, Fredrickson “has continued to disregard our direction and guidance and expose the office and the county to liability.”

Since Fredrickson was placed on leave, a group of former sheriff’s employees has been raising concerns about the sheriff’s office, but has refused to share those concerns directly with the sheriff’s office, the release says.

This included an open meeting of the Wasatch County Council last month where two individuals spoke publicly, but refused to meet with Sheriff Jared Rigby after the meeting. A week later a meeting with the individuals and the county manager and council members produced no results, leading to the call to the Cache County Sheriff on Monday.

“When the timing in the disciplinary process is appropriate for us to publicly discuss the details underlying Mr. Fredrickson’s alleged misconduct, we intend to do that,” the Wasatch County Sheriff’s news release says.