Wasatch Co. Sheriff offers update on suspected road rage death investigation

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff‘s Office has offered an update on the ongoing investigation of the death of Patrick L. Hayes, found fatally shot in Hideout, Utah, in September.

“We recently served a search warrant related to the reported homicide of Mr. Patrick L. Hayes,” the WCSO update says. “In doing so, we recovered a firearm that appears to have been used to shoot and kill Mr. Hayes.”

Prior to 61-year-old Hayes’ death, on Sept. 25, “he appears to have been involved in a road rage incident where he approached another vehicle, and with a metal baton and pocket knife in hand, aggressively called the other driver out of the vehicle.

“Ultimately, the driver of the second vehicle appears to have shot and killed Mr. Hayes.”

The Sheriff’s Office says it is “analyzing evidence as to whether Mr. Hayes was attempting to enter the vehicle.”

WCSO investigators “have consulted many times with Wasatch County prosecutors throughout the investigation and have submitted evidence to the State Crime Lab for analysis,” the statement says. “We anticipate this analysis, as well as electronic data analysis, to aid in determining the circumstances of the situation leading up to and resulting in the death of Mr. Hayes.

“We are fully investigating this matter for all possible crimes, including homicide, and considering all defenses, including self-defense.

“Importantly, our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Hayes. They have been cooperative, kind, and helpful throughout the investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office statement says when results of the evidence analysis are available, “we plan to provide further information. Until that time, we do not anticipate answering additional questions.”

To read Hayes’ obituary, click here.