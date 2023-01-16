Wasatch County crews rescue 2 snowmobilers stuck in deep snow

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews recently assisted two snowmobilers stuck in deep snow.

Rescue teams were notified at 5:50 p.m. about two snowmobilers, ages 50 and 30, who “were stuck in a steep canyon with very deep snow” near Nobletts Creek, according to a social media post from Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

“It took some time to find a safe way into the canyon. [Search and rescue] teams were able to get everyone out of the canyon and back to the trailhead safely,” the post states. “Both parties are in great condition.”

The rescue took about 5 1/2 hours, the post states.