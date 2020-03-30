Wasatch County issues ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ order

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County has issued a “Stay Safe, Stay Home,” order, officials said Monday.

“The order is effective as soon as possible but no later than 7 a.m. on April 1 and remains in effect until April 14, 2020,” said a Facebook post from Wasatch County Health Department.

The order:

Directs all individuals to stay home, except to engage in essential activities, such as going to work or the grocery store.

Only essential businesses and minimum basic operations are open to the public .

Requires businesses to actively enforce personal distancing practices and keep ill people from working.

Defines essential businesses due to the nature of their operations.

Closes children’s play grounds and prohibits team sports.

Businesses, employees and members of the general public who have questions or concerns can visit the Wasatch County coronavirus website at coronavirus.wasatch.utah.g ov for more information and to find a call-in number where specific questions about compliance can be answered. The order in it’s entirety can also be viewed here.