Wasatch County issues ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ order

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County has issued a “Stay Safe, Stay Home,” order, officials said Monday.
“The order is effective as soon as possible but no later than 7 a.m. on April 1 and remains in effect until April 14, 2020,” said a Facebook post from Wasatch County Health Department.
The order:
- Directs all individuals to stay home, except to engage in essential activities, such as going to work or the grocery store.
- Only essential businesses and minimum basic operations are open to the public.
- Requires businesses to actively enforce personal distancing practices and keep ill people from working.
- Defines essential businesses due to the nature of their operations.
- Closes children’s play grounds and prohibits team sports.
Businesses, employees and members of the general public who have questions or concerns can visit the Wasatch County coronavirus website at coronavirus.wasatch.utah.g