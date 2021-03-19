Wasatch County SAR asks residents not to take cars on snowmobile trails

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue is asking residents not to take their cars on snowmobile trails.

Wasatch 911 was called with a report of a stranded couple in their car in the area of Soapstone Basin near Heber City Thursday night just before 10:20 p.m., said a Facebook post.

“The location was reported to be about two miles up the soapstone snowmobile trail,” the post said. “Wasatch SAR deployed two teams of tracked vehicles to locate and transport back to the highway. We are not legally allowed to hook onto a private vehicle to attempt a tow. We transported the couple back to the trailhead.”

The rescue took around two-and-a-half hours in total.

No one was injured in the course of the incident.