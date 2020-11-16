Wasatch County SAR assists bike rider after accident in Soldier Hollow area

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue and EMS responded to a medical callout Sunday evening in the Soldier Hollow area.

A man had called 911 and stated that he wasn’t sure he was, according to a WCSAR Facebook post.

Search and Rescue and medical personnel were dispatched at 5:52 p.m. to find and evacuate the man.

“It turns out he was riding his bike several miles up Cascade Springs Road and had some sort of accident,” the Facebook post said.

The man was checked out and given the all-clear by medical responders.

SAR and EMS were out for an hour and a half on this call.