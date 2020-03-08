Wasatch County SAR assists injured snowmobiler

Hot Load Here's a quick viedo of a hot load with University of Utah AirMed during yesterday's medical evacuation. Notice the member of the air crew making sure no one backs into the tail rotor. Posted by Wasatch County Search & Rescue on Sunday, March 8, 2020

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue assisted an injured snowmobiler who drove off an embankment Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Lake Creek east of Heber just after 1:40 p.m., said a Facebook post from Wasatch County SAR.

The woman suffered multiple injuries, the post said.

Wasatch County SAR met Wasatch County EMS at the trail head.

“We located the patient and transported EMS to the scene,” the post said. “The nature of the woman’s injures necessitated an evacuation by air. Thanks to University of Utah AirMed for their assistance.”

Wasatch County SAR also shared the video above, with the caption: “Here’s a quick video of a hot load with U of U AirMed during yesterday’s medical evacuation. Notice the member of the air crew making sure no one backs into the tail rotor.”