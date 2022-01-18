Wasatch County SAR crew rescues stranded snowmobiler

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Air and ground crews responded to a call from a stranded snowmobiler Sunday.

The 61-year-old man called dispatch at about 2 p.m. from Timber Canyon, which is in eastern Wasatch County, according to a Facebook post from Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

“The male was snowmobiling by himself and camping overnight,” the post says. “He called for help after he was unable to get his snowmobile out of the snow and was about 12 miles from the truck.

“After already spending one night out he was cold and wet but in otherwise great shape. Wasatch SAR dispatched a ground team to the area and also sent the helicopter. The chopper was able to pick him up before dark and transport back to Heber City.”