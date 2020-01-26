Wasatch County SAR hones ice rescue skills at Jordanelle Reservoir

Wasatch County Search and Rescue spent Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, at Jordanelle Reservoir working on skills required for ice rescue, Photo: Wasatch County Search and Rescue/Facebook

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue spent Saturday morning working on skills required for ice rescue, and members will be doing field work today at Jordanelle Reservoir.

This weekend’s effort at Jordanelle is part of the Ice Rescue Certification course, which more members have been taking.

Search and Rescue volunteers keep their skills and knowledge up to date through frequent training exercises, and as one commenter on the WCSO SAR Facebook page said Saturday, “Great work guys, thanks for getting after it this morning. Tomorrow is going to be fun!!”

Wasatch County Search and Rescue spent Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, at Jordanelle Reservoir working on skills required for ice rescue, Photo: Wasatch County Search and Rescue/Facebook

