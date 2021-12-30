Wasatch County SAR rescues 2 skiers from ‘dangerous terrain’ in Snake Creek area

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29. 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two overdue skiers from Brighton Ski Resort were rescued Tuesday by Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

A Facebook post by Wasatch County SAR says the skiers were reported overdue late Tuesday afternoon after they “had apparently dropped off the wrong side of the mountain,” at Snake Creek, on the backside of the resort.

SAR was able to get in touch with them by cellphone, and the rescue took about two hours.

“Snake Creek is very dangerous terrain when it comes to Avalanches,” SAR said on Facebook. “The night was dark and snowy, but SAR located the 2 skiers and transported them to Midway and both are in great shape.”