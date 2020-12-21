Wasatch County SAR rescues ice fishing group at Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A group of people who went ice fishing Sunday morning at Strawberry Reservoir had to call for help when they unexpectedly found themselves floating on sheet of ice.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue and Wasatch EMS were dispatched at about 11:20 a.m. to the area where the three adults and a dog were being carried away from the shore on ice that had broken loose and was drifting in the current.

“SAR was able to get our Ice Rescue team out to the scene quickly and make sure the people were safe until our boat arrived,” WCSAR said in a Facebook post later Sunday.

“This could have ended very differently. Please know how to read the ice before you venture out this early in the season.”

SAR pointed out in the post that at this time the ice is still thin and very unstable.