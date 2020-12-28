Wasatch County SAR responds after snowmobiler injured in collision with tree

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue, along with other agencies, was called out to help a snowmobiler who had crashed into a tree Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by WCSAR, the incident happened at about 10:34 a.m. in the Guardsman Pass area near Midway Reservoir.

A 50-year-old woman was riding a rented sled when she collided with a tree, the post said.

In addition to WCSAR, Wasatch County Fire and EMS, and Intermountain Life Flight were dispatched to the scene.

Due to her injuries, the woman was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.

WCSAR ended the post with “Thanks to all who helped out today.”