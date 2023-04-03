Wasatch County SAR responds to 2 snowmobile accident calls 49 minutes apart

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews responded to two snowmobile emergencies in less than an hour on Saturday morning.

The first was reported at 9:49 a.m., and crews responded to the Strawberry River.

“Snowmobile accident,” say notes the WCS&R shared in a Facebook post. A “16-year-old male was injured in a snowmobile vs. tree accident.

“Injuries required assistance from LifeFlight for the extraction. Thanks for a job well done. Intermountain Life Flight and Wasatch Fire.”

Second call

The second call came in at 10:38 a.m. Saturday in the Soapstone Basin area, and also involved a snowmobile accident.

The “42-year-old female was in a single snowmobile accident,” another social media post says. ” Injuries required extraction with the help of University of Utah AirMed.

“This call was about 20 miles north of the previous call that also involved a helicopter extraction within the same hour. Thanks for your help AirMed and Park City Fire District.

Each operation took approximately two hours, the posts say.